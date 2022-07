Books of July

The Deputy by Petru Popescu (fiction based on autobiographical facts: the author was romantically involved with the daughter of president Ceausescu.

Around the Lagoon by Alexandros Papadiamandis - memories

The Murderess by Alexandros Papadiamandis - a short novel presenting the Greek society which has nothing to do with the mythology we all know or with ancient Greek as we know it historically.

I'm very content with these readings.