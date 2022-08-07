Sign up
Photo 755
Architectural details
and that blue...
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Sally Ings
How interesting. There is a lot of detail and so much to look at. Well spotted and captured.
August 7th, 2022
Kathy A
It's a gorgeous blue
August 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
Very nice detail. I can imagine the blue when it was first done.
August 7th, 2022
