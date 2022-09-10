Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 781
Rule of thirds or not?
Another tricky one. I did compose this by the rule. All the foreground is on the lower third of the grid.
What is your opinion?
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
936
photos
103
followers
93
following
213% complete
View this month »
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
Latest from all albums
777
153
778
779
154
780
155
781
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
3rd September 2022 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Kathy A
ace
I don't see this as being rule of thirds as to me the path is the main feature and its in the middle, although what would I know.
It is a nice photo and a great leading line though
September 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lol, I am with Kathy on this :-)
September 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It is a nice photo and a great leading line though