Rule of thirds or not? by monikozi
Rule of thirds or not?

Another tricky one. I did compose this by the rule. All the foreground is on the lower third of the grid.
What is your opinion?
Kathy A ace
I don't see this as being rule of thirds as to me the path is the main feature and its in the middle, although what would I know.

It is a nice photo and a great leading line though
September 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lol, I am with Kathy on this :-)
September 10th, 2022  
