Previous
Next
Door detail by monikozi
Photo 783

Door detail

I just love this door. I swear that the camera was level horizontally. The door and its frame are old and crooked.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Antonio-S ace
At that time there were fantastic anonymous artists who left their work on the streets in objects of daily use.
Great capture!
September 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise