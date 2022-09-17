Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 786
Misty golden morning
For about half an hour, my world was covered in this golden light, on this misty morning. Then, everything got dark and rain started, and now it's grey and humid and rainy.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
941
photos
104
followers
94
following
215% complete
View this month »
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
Latest from all albums
780
155
781
782
783
784
785
786
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
17th September 2022 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Wylie
ace
such a beautiful light, lucky to catch it!
September 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
the light is wonderful, beautiful shot and lovely roses too.
September 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close