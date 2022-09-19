Sign up
Photo 788
A little fellow
just about 1 m high, producing awesome juicy pears, bigger than a fist. 7 of them. 4 to go.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute tree. I have a similar size pear tree but tiny pears.
September 19th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
That looks like such a healthy tree
September 19th, 2022
