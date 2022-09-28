Previous
Next
The smartest always surrenders by monikozi
Photo 795

The smartest always surrenders

Or civilisation at its best
It used to look like this https://365project.org/monikozi/~-,-~/2022-04-30
And give this morning view https://365project.org/monikozi/~-,-~/2022-06-30
We knew it was coming. We should not resist change. But I can not help making a record of this.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delboy79 ace
More apartments coming?
September 28th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@delboy207 Sure thing. Rumour has it 3 houses to fill in the space left by the greenery.
September 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise