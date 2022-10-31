Previous
Next
October read by monikozi
Photo 822

October read

A really nice non-fiction book. I do recommend it to anyone who loves words and language, bits of history and anecdotes.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise