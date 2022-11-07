Previous
A moment at sunset by monikozi
Photo 827

A moment at sunset

turn your head, and it is no more
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

moni kozi

@monikozi
great timing...and colour!
November 7th, 2022  
Wow, looks like a griffin
November 7th, 2022  
Beautiful shot. That looks like a bird
November 7th, 2022  
Oh wow, that sure looks amazing! Well spotted and captured.
November 7th, 2022  
On fire.
November 7th, 2022  
