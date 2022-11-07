Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 827
A moment at sunset
turn your head, and it is no more
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
990
photos
102
followers
95
following
226% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
6th November 2022 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
great timing...and colour!
November 7th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Wow, looks like a griffin
November 7th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. That looks like a bird
November 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh wow, that sure looks amazing! Well spotted and captured.
November 7th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
On fire.
November 7th, 2022
