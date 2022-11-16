Previous
concoction of herbs by monikozi
Photo 833

concoction of herbs

including elder, linden, peppermint and a couple others which I don't know the names of even in Romanian.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

moni kozi

Diana ace
That looks like a fabulous soup, hard to believe it is tea ;-)
November 16th, 2022  
