Photo 835
Gourdie (in the) House!
Artist: Gourdie House
Quote: The secret of eternal youth is arrested development. Alice Roosevelt Longworth (1884 - 1980) (eldest daughter of the president)
In case you don't have any other photo to post, as sometimes happens, consider joining the album cover challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47181/album-cover-challenge-140-is-underway
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
0
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Tags
alice
,
roosevelt
,
longworth
