Photo 840
Is it difficult to own such a place?
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
23rd November 2022 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chris Cook
ace
Such an interesting looking building. Is it a private home?
November 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a great shot of this lovely building, not difficult but with a price tag. I should image it would take a lot of money and TLC to convert it to a beautiful home.
November 26th, 2022
