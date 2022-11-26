Previous
Next
Is it difficult to own such a place? by monikozi
Photo 840

Is it difficult to own such a place?

26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Such an interesting looking building. Is it a private home?
November 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a great shot of this lovely building, not difficult but with a price tag. I should image it would take a lot of money and TLC to convert it to a beautiful home.
November 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise