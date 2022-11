November books

The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa - no wonder this was made a film. I have just found out the author is female.

A History of Heavy Metal by Andrew O'Neill - the cover says 'Absolutely hilarious'. Well, not 'absolutely' for a non-native speaker of English. But quite hilarious if you have a faint idea about some if the names in the book. (I haven't finished this one yet).