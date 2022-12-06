Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 848
I'll have to live with this
although my intention was completely different. But that starburst convinced me.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1013
photos
103
followers
95
following
232% complete
View this month »
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
Latest from all albums
842
843
844
845
846
165
847
848
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
5th December 2022 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and selfie, I am sure you can live with it :-)
December 6th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice intensity and very much like the receding lines juxtaposed to the traffic arrow.
December 6th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful selfie, I really like it
December 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close