Previous
Next
I'll have to live with this by monikozi
Photo 848

I'll have to live with this

although my intention was completely different. But that starburst convinced me.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and selfie, I am sure you can live with it :-)
December 6th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice intensity and very much like the receding lines juxtaposed to the traffic arrow.
December 6th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful selfie, I really like it
December 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise