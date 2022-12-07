Sign up
Photo 849
Blue
Believe it or not, the hat is white, and the coat is bright yellow. And my face is basically tan. :D
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
1
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1014
photos
103
followers
95
following
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
843
844
845
846
165
847
848
849
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
5th December 2022 7:06pm
kali
ace
nope , don't believe it :D
December 7th, 2022
