Photo 941
Old town building
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Bucktree
ace
Excellent find and capture. So much to like about this old building. The texture, ad hoc electrical wires to the lantern and windows, the gutter drain system and the sleepy eye on the roof.
March 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Super black and white. A lovely old building.
March 17th, 2023
