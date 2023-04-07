He and she

Facts observed by me in time:

She is not allowed to walk by his side. Always at least one step behind. Thus, the loud talking. She wears a specific creased skirt starting at a certain age (not sure which is that... 14, or maybe when they marry). He almost always wears a hat. Little girls are allowed to walk by their dads (I've seen one yesterday). And the gold earrings - the larger, the prouder.



Fact told by a senior craftsman gypsy: for the true gypsy, it was a shame to drive a car. Always a horse pulled wagon. Of course, the horse is a reason of pride. But since EU and the new road regulations, wagons have been banned from public roads. So gypsies had to comply and get behind the wheel. Rarely will you see the traditional gypsy in a fancy car.