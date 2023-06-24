Previous
Yucca flower by monikozi
Yucca flower

Cazzi's @serendypyty post https://365project.org/serendypyty/365/2023-06-28 drove me to take a shot of our plant. Ours does not have that thick stem. The plant is on ground level.
That stem with the flowers is taller than 1.6 meters
You can see a closeup of the flowers in this other post https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2023-06-22
moni kozi

monikozi
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking plant.
June 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous there. The ones I know are not so low on the ground, but huge bushes.
June 30th, 2023  
