Photo 1028
Yucca flower
Cazzi's
@serendypyty
post
https://365project.org/serendypyty/365/2023-06-28
drove me to take a shot of our plant. Ours does not have that thick stem. The plant is on ground level.
That stem with the flowers is taller than 1.6 meters
You can see a closeup of the flowers in this other post
https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2023-06-22
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1237
photos
106
followers
87
following
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
29th June 2023 3:53pm
Susan Wakely
ace
A great looking plant.
June 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous there. The ones I know are not so low on the ground, but huge bushes.
June 30th, 2023
