Yucca flower

Cazzi's @serendypyty post https://365project.org/serendypyty/365/2023-06-28 drove me to take a shot of our plant. Ours does not have that thick stem. The plant is on ground level.That stem with the flowers is taller than 1.6 metersYou can see a closeup of the flowers in this other post https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2023-06-22