This gem by monikozi
Photo 1035

This gem

is hidden in one of the ugliest towns in Romania. Top 3 ugly.
Behold
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana ace
Hard to believe, lovely capture of this little gem. Are those decorations all hearts?
July 4th, 2023  
