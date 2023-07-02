Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1035
This gem
is hidden in one of the ugliest towns in Romania. Top 3 ugly.
Behold
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1035
photos
107
followers
88
following
283% complete
View this month »
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
2nd July 2023 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Hard to believe, lovely capture of this little gem. Are those decorations all hearts?
July 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close