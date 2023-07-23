Previous
The sun is the star by monikozi
Photo 1049

The sun is the star

Almost sooc - just a vertical crop
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful focus and light.
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise