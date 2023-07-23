Sign up
Previous
Photo 1049
The sun is the star
Almost sooc - just a vertical crop
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
1
1
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1049
photos
108
followers
88
following
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
21st July 2023 7:57am
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful focus and light.
July 23rd, 2023
