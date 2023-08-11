Previous
Bug invasion by monikozi
Photo 1063

Bug invasion

Those are the remains of some pine trees which about 10 years ago have suffered a bug invasion and there was nothing man could do about it. So they just died.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
So sad, but creating another ecoculture perhaps? Have you bought a drone??
August 11th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh how sad 😢
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise