Previous
Poisonous rosemary by monikozi
Photo 1064

Poisonous rosemary

Latin name Andromeda polifolia. Local name ruginare. Also known as mountain or bog rosemary. Said to be 4 times more poisonous than Atropa Belladonna.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an interesting find and a great shot. It looks so pretty and harmless with those lovely little flowers. Fortunately I have not seen it here yet.
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise