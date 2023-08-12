Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1064
Poisonous rosemary
Latin name Andromeda polifolia. Local name ruginare. Also known as mountain or bog rosemary. Said to be 4 times more poisonous than Atropa Belladonna.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1064
photos
105
followers
88
following
291% complete
View this month »
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
30th July 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such an interesting find and a great shot. It looks so pretty and harmless with those lovely little flowers. Fortunately I have not seen it here yet.
August 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close