Spiky acorns by monikozi
Photo 1074

Spiky acorns

I've never seen them before
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
kali ace
wow looks like acorns on a holly tree
August 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Neither have I, such a wonderful capture with great selective focus on the acorns. The tree has such beautiful leaves.
August 28th, 2023  
