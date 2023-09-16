Previous
Coffee in a kuksa by monikozi
Photo 1086

Coffee in a kuksa

There was a perfect ring of foam on the entire circumference. I said to myself I'd bring it out in editing. Only it's sooc month.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely capture. Very unusual.
September 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful carved little cup. You have captured it nicely.
September 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love the cup, the ring of foam is also great!
September 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise