New face by monikozi
New face

or facelift?
A sight for sore eyes.
Almost two years ago, it was a sad view https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-01-14
10th October 2023

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Susan Wakely ace
It seems to have lost some of its authentic character.
October 10th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
October 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
You won't believe this Moni, I prefer the previous shot! Sometimes a facelift can go wrong ;-)
October 10th, 2023  
