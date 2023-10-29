Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1122
Delicious desert
Romanian: Cremsnit
German: Cremeschnitte
Hungarian: Krémes
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
1
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1124
photos
105
followers
88
following
307% complete
View this month »
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
31st October 2023 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oct23words
Mags
ace
Looks so yummy! I can just look at it and gain weight.
October 31st, 2023
