Previous
Photo 1130
Still life in the street
Please debate in all honesty if you see this as a still life or not.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
5
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Tags
owo-6
,
phone-vember
Casablanca
ace
Interesting. I think of Still Life as smaller arrangements of objects.
November 9th, 2023
Dave
ace
It is still. Nice shot whether or not it's a still life doesn't matter to me.
November 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Life sure is still there, lovely capture and lines.
November 9th, 2023
borof
ace
I think it's more of a street photo or urban landscape..
November 9th, 2023
summerfield
ace
no one's moving, ergo a still life. 🤣
November 9th, 2023
