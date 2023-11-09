Previous
Still life in the street by monikozi
Still life in the street

Please debate in all honesty if you see this as a still life or not.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Casablanca ace
Interesting. I think of Still Life as smaller arrangements of objects.
November 9th, 2023  
Dave ace
It is still. Nice shot whether or not it's a still life doesn't matter to me.
November 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Life sure is still there, lovely capture and lines.
November 9th, 2023  
borof ace
I think it's more of a street photo or urban landscape..

November 9th, 2023  
summerfield ace
no one's moving, ergo a still life. 🤣
November 9th, 2023  
