Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1139
Door handles
Inspired by Fery's post
https://365project.org/borof/365/2023-11-04
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1139
photos
103
followers
88
following
312% complete
View this month »
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
19th November 2023 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
borof
ace
Nice patina handles. You can see that only the right side is used.
November 19th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
November 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking ornate handles.
November 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
They are stunning, well spotted and captured. Did you polish the right one before ;-)
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close