Door handles by monikozi
Photo 1139

Door handles

Inspired by Fery's post https://365project.org/borof/365/2023-11-04
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
borof ace
Nice patina handles. You can see that only the right side is used.
November 19th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
November 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking ornate handles.
November 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
They are stunning, well spotted and captured. Did you polish the right one before ;-)
November 19th, 2023  
