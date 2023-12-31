Previous
12:20 - my ass

This sort of thing is not my thing. I grew more and more frustrated as I discovered that I'm not able to stick to the time, but also because I realised each day that I didn't even know if my cameras needed recharging... so sad...
Here's my December reading:
When the Body Says NO by Gabor Maté - psychology and neuroscience. I was amazed at the diversity of reception for his work. Not everybody's cup of tea. But mine was full.
I was also disheartened this month because I was unable to finish a second book. But check this out, Monika: tomorrow starts a whole new year!!!! 366 days!!!
Godspeed, everyone!
moni kozi

@monikozi
monikozi
Bucktree ace
Happy New Year Monika!
December 31st, 2023  
