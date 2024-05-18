Previous
Green roof by monikozi
Photo 1220

Green roof

Quite brown for the moment.
'The horizontal belongs to nature, the vertical to man.' Friedensreich Hundertwasser
18th May 2024 18th May 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise