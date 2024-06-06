Sign up
Previous
Photo 1236
Breach in time
A hole in a castle tower
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
5
3
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1236
photos
102
followers
91
following
338% complete
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
25th May 2024 3:08pm
Public
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful view, beautifully captured through the textured frame.
June 6th, 2024
Fran
Beautiful view, love how you've caught it through the gap.
June 6th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful scene and wonderful framing
June 6th, 2024
Aydyn
ace
Love it!
June 6th, 2024
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 6th, 2024
