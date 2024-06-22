Previous
Her Majesty, The Bee by monikozi
Her Majesty, The Bee

If humans vanished from earth, everything would be just fine.
If bees vanished from earth, the earth would die in a few years.
Let's drop the arrogance.
moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
