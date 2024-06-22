Sign up
Her Majesty, The Bee
If humans vanished from earth, everything would be just fine.
If bees vanished from earth, the earth would die in a few years.
Let's drop the arrogance.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
moni kozi
@monikozi
E-M5MarkIII
13th June 2024 11:26am
