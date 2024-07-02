College building in Aiud

Aiud is a small town in central Romania. It' is mostly known for the maximum security prison located there. During communism, the prison was called 'the university' because most educated persons and scholars were basically the enemy of the party (one was not supposed to think) and locked there. It is said that conversations in the cells were basically university lectures.

I've never been to the town until last month, and I was surprised at the sights there. For the next days I shall share some architectural gems from Aiud. This building houses a college. Despite the odious colour scheme and the horrible power lines, the details are stunning.

I keep wondering how such architectural gems survived the communists - they were famous for tearing down any signs of the bourgeoisie and build the famous blocks of flats for the proletariat.

