Previous
College building in Aiud by monikozi
Photo 1255

College building in Aiud

Aiud is a small town in central Romania. It' is mostly known for the maximum security prison located there. During communism, the prison was called 'the university' because most educated persons and scholars were basically the enemy of the party (one was not supposed to think) and locked there. It is said that conversations in the cells were basically university lectures.
I've never been to the town until last month, and I was surprised at the sights there. For the next days I shall share some architectural gems from Aiud. This building houses a college. Despite the odious colour scheme and the horrible power lines, the details are stunning.
I keep wondering how such architectural gems survived the communists - they were famous for tearing down any signs of the bourgeoisie and build the famous blocks of flats for the proletariat.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
The details are indeed stunning! I look forward to seeing what other treasures you found.
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise