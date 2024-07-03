Previous
Firefighters department in Aiud by monikozi
Photo 1256

Firefighters department in Aiud

The details on the building are again wonderful and carefully maintained.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful looking building, I love the windows with their red frames and decorations on top,
July 3rd, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
A lovely building.
July 3rd, 2024  
