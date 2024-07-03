Sign up
Previous
Photo 1256
Firefighters department in Aiud
The details on the building are again wonderful and carefully maintained.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful looking building, I love the windows with their red frames and decorations on top,
July 3rd, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
A lovely building.
July 3rd, 2024
