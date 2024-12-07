Previous
Took the prick on a hike by monikozi
Photo 1356

Took the prick on a hike

...she carried the backpack
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a beautiful snowy hike and selfie!
December 7th, 2024  
moni kozi
@marlboromaam I cheated on this: it's a portrait of me but not a selfie. But it is me-month. And I confirm it is a valid entry
December 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nice!
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact