Previous
Photo 1356
Took the prick on a hike
...she carried the backpack
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
3
1
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1356
photos
98
followers
90
following
371% complete
View this month »
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
What a beautiful snowy hike and selfie!
December 7th, 2024
moni kozi
@marlboromaam
I cheated on this: it's a portrait of me but not a selfie. But it is me-month. And I confirm it is a valid entry
December 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very nice!
December 7th, 2024
