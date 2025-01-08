Sign up
Previous
Photo 1383
Fog and ice
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
5
4
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1383
photos
98
followers
77
following
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st January 2025 8:24pm
Tags
sooc
Chris Cook
ace
Nice shot Moni, I really like this.
January 8th, 2025
Christina
ace
This is beautiful
January 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light
January 8th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Ooh this is a lovely glow
January 8th, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
Nice, very abstract.
January 8th, 2025
