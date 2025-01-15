Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1390
Pile of poles
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
2
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1390
photos
98
followers
77
following
View this month »
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
7th January 2025 4:52pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
You sure are finding lots of fabulous rust shots
January 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
I doubt anyone can find more rust than this! Love all the different tones.
January 15th, 2025
