Previous
Photo 1394
Crow chaos
Although it looks chaotic, they never bump into each other...
Inspired by Mags' shot posted yesterday.
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2025-01-23
I think we don't have grackles here, but we have blackbirds.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
3
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Tags
52wc-2025-w4
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture with those lovely tones in the sky.
January 25th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
They look fabulous against that beautiful sky
January 25th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Definitely looks like chaos, but amazing that they don't bump into each other.
January 25th, 2025
