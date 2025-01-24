Previous
Crow chaos by monikozi
Crow chaos

Although it looks chaotic, they never bump into each other...
Inspired by Mags' shot posted yesterday. https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2025-01-23
I think we don't have grackles here, but we have blackbirds.
Diana ace
A wonderful capture with those lovely tones in the sky.
January 25th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
They look fabulous against that beautiful sky
January 25th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Definitely looks like chaos, but amazing that they don't bump into each other.
January 25th, 2025  
