Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1395
Biscuit chaos
I have the ability to make remarkably tasty meals, yet equally remarkably ugly. I would easily win an UGLIEST meal contest.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1395
photos
100
followers
79
following
382% complete
View this month »
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
24th January 2025 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w4
JackieR
ace
They look tasty!!!
January 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
You sure are very hard on yourself, they look delicious!
January 26th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
They look tasty to me
January 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s not how it looks but how it tastes and they certainly look tasty.
January 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close