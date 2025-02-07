Sign up
Previous
Photo 1406
Story time:
They say 404 is NOT FOUND. The brave dame MoniKozi, after years of quests, finally found it, and the mystery is revealed: it's a kilometer on the A1 highway.
I know it's a stretch, but it's my story and I stick to it!
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
3
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
2nd February 2025 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
52wc-2025-w6
Christina
ace
A mystery solved. Well done!
February 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Well done. It’s been a worry not knowing where it is.
February 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Ahhhh often wondered where it went when lost
February 6th, 2025
