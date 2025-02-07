Previous
Story time: by monikozi
Photo 1406

Story time:

They say 404 is NOT FOUND. The brave dame MoniKozi, after years of quests, finally found it, and the mystery is revealed: it's a kilometer on the A1 highway.
I know it's a stretch, but it's my story and I stick to it!
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
385% complete

Christina ace
A mystery solved. Well done!
February 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Well done. It’s been a worry not knowing where it is.
February 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Ahhhh often wondered where it went when lost
February 6th, 2025  
