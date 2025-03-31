Previous
March books by monikozi
March books

Seven Stories That Don't End As Well for Everyone by Catalin Ceausoglu - entertaining easy short stories mainly on the themes of suicide and death
Maniunia by Narine Abgarian - amusing and tender childhood stories, with girls. Children's book recommended to adults as well
Adam and Eve by Liviu Rebreanu - novel on the spiritual theme of reincarnation through the lens of a realist writer
The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry - I still don't get why all the fuss about it
AC/DC Maximum Rock'n'Roll by Murray Engleheart and Arnaud Durieux - 5 star topic, 2 star writing

