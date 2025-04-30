April books

Previous
About Body and Soul (O tele duși) by Ludmila Ulițkaia - strange short stories. I came to like some after the debates at the book club.
Big Lies in a Small Town by Diane Chamberlain - good read. Thanks, Kathy @kjarn
Kathy A ace
You are most welcome, she is a good author
April 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice that you picked up some ideas on here!
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I have read some Diane Chamberlain books including this one. Easy reads between some heavier duty ones.
April 30th, 2025  
