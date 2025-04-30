Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1488
April books
About Body and Soul (O tele duși) by Ludmila Ulițkaia - strange short stories. I came to like some after the debates at the book club.
Big Lies in a Small Town by Diane Chamberlain - good read. Thanks, Kathy
@kjarn
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1488
photos
102
followers
81
following
407% complete
View this month »
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
16th April 2025 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
You are most welcome, she is a good author
April 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice that you picked up some ideas on here!
April 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I have read some Diane Chamberlain books including this one. Easy reads between some heavier duty ones.
April 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close