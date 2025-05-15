Previous
Violet by monikozi
Violet

15th May 2025 15th May 25

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
JackieR ace
An intriguing image and very beautiful
May 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing with these big eyes and droplets.
May 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. Perfect placing of the water droplets.
May 15th, 2025  
