Little flower by monikozi
Photo 1501

Little flower

I wonder if it is the same kind
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2025-05-15
16th May 2025 16th May 25

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
moni kozi
Ole @okvalle here's the photo I took.
May 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely flower.
May 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks like a cranesbill/geranium
May 16th, 2025  
