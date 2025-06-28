Previous
Different perspective by monikozi
Photo 1543

Different perspective

28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
422% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
There is so much going on here, maybe some new installations?
June 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What’s hanging from the telegraph pole.
June 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Are they new lights hanging down, waiting to be installed?
June 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact