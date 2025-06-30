Previous
June books
June books

Not the End of tge World by Kate Atkinson - collection of weird short stories. Not particularly good, but I really like how the characters migrate among the stories.
Short Stories from the Garage by Goran Mrakić - short stories by Romanian author of Serbian origin. I really like the style. However, the one I read last month is considerably better.
Women Who Run With the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. A collection of folklore stories written in the manner of a 10-year-old, each followed by detailed academic instructions on how to interpret each word in the story. No, thank you! (Book club choice).
moni kozi

@monikozi
Diana ace
Interesting looking books, but that last one sure sounds a bit weird to me ;-)
June 30th, 2025  
moni kozi
@ludwigsdiana Nothing to do with the Kevin Costner movie :)
But maybe it is worth mentioning that the most people at the book club found it very good and resonated with it.
June 30th, 2025  
