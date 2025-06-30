June books

Not the End of tge World by Kate Atkinson - collection of weird short stories. Not particularly good, but I really like how the characters migrate among the stories.
Short Stories from the Garage by Goran Mrakić - short stories by Romanian author of Serbian origin. I really like the style. However, the one I read last month is considerably better.
Women Who Run With the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. A collection of folklore stories written in the manner of a 10-year-old, each followed by detailed academic instructions on how to interpret each word in the story. No, thank you! (Book club choice).
But maybe it is worth mentioning that the most people at the book club found it very good and resonated with it.