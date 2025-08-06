Previous
The odds by monikozi
Photo 1580

The odds

On a short unforseen visit to Budapest, what were the odds to pass by and notice the ball cemetery our friend Károly @kork shared with us a few days before?
https://365project.org/kork/365/2025-06-21
I'll call my photo the ball prison.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such an intriguing place !
August 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
All the more interesting that’s it’s a shared 365 thing.
August 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great find, so interesting and unforeseeable.
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact