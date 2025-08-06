Sign up
Previous
Photo 1580
The odds
On a short unforseen visit to Budapest, what were the odds to pass by and notice the ball cemetery our friend Károly
@kork
shared with us a few days before?
https://365project.org/kork/365/2025-06-21
I'll call my photo the ball prison.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
3
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1580
photos
101
followers
74
following
432% complete
View this month »
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
3rd August 2025 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Such an intriguing place !
August 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
All the more interesting that’s it’s a shared 365 thing.
August 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great find, so interesting and unforeseeable.
August 6th, 2025
