September books

Influence. The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert Cialdini - about how our brains work and how we are... well... influenced and persuaded

Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - the sad story of the civil conflict in Nigeria; the topic was interesting but the writing poor and most of the characters stupid

The Last Black Cat by Evghenios Trivizas - a cute allegory or fable on racism. Cats die in this book. Horrible deaths. Despite that, it is a good book for both adults and youths. Fast read.

Hippie by Paulo Cohelo - I abandoned it. This author is not my type. A book in which a lot of nothing happens. Ir would you say 'much nothing'?