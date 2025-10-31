Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1616
October book
The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón - a gothic crime and mystery novel that starts very promising, is very beautiful, but stretches a bit too much.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1616
photos
99
followers
71
following
442% complete
View this month »
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
18th October 2025 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close