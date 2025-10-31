Previous
October book by monikozi
Photo 1616

October book

The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón - a gothic crime and mystery novel that starts very promising, is very beautiful, but stretches a bit too much.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

