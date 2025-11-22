Previous
Abbey 7 by monikozi
Photo 1630

Abbey 7

The remains of a cistercian abbey, built at the beginning of the 13th century. That is the front wall and the bell tower.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I like the contrasts here, and that huge hole where, i guessing, stained glass used to be
November 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact